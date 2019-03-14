ENGLISH

    Airtel revises 4G Hotspot plans, offers 300GB data for six months at Rs. 399: Report

    Airtel is also providing six months advance rental option in which customers can purchase Rs 399 plan by paying Rs 2,400

    In order to give a tough fight to JioFi and to attract users, Bharti Airtel has now revised its 4G hotspot plans of Rs 399 and Rs. 599, Telecomtalk reported.

    Airtel revises 4G Hotspot plans, offers 300GB data for six months

     

    According to a report Rs. 399 monthly plan is now offering 50GB data per month and after the FUP limit, customers will get unlimited data at a speed of 80kbps. While Rs. 599 is now providing 100 GB data and after the exhaustion of FUP limit, the speed will be limited to 80kbps.

    Besides this Airtel is offering this 4G hotspot free which means customers will not pay Rs.999 for it. However, users will not any carry forward data under these plans.

    In addition, the company is also providing six months advance rental option in which customers can purchase Rs 399 plan by paying Rs 2,400 and with the Rs 599 plan, customers will pay Rs 3,600 for the same period.

    Meanwhile, Airtel said that its 4G network now covers 297 towns and 35,674 villages across Rajasthan, empowering customers with best-in-class high-speed mobile broadband services.

    Airtel, which is the 1 operator in Rajasthan with over 20 million customers, recently announced a massive network expansion drive to further scale up its high-speed data services across the region. Airtel has been rated as the fastest* mobile network in 27 states across India.

    As part of its network transformation program - Project Leap, Airtel plans to roll out more than 5,000 new mobile sites across the region in FY 2019-20 with the aim of stepping up network capacity and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas. This rollout will effectively translate to the deployment of five new Airtel mobile sites per day across the region.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
