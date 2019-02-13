Bharti Airtel launches 100th next-gen store

India's leading telecom services provider, Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of the 100th Next-Gen Airtel store in India with the opening of the new format store at Park Street in Kolkata.

Airtel has three new format stores in Kolkata. It also plans to roll out 10 stores across the city and other major cities across West Bengal over the coming months.

Vir Inder Nath, CEO - Retail, Bharti Airtel, "We are delighted to launch our Next-Gen store format in Kolkata and bring the next level of retail experience to our customers. This launch is in line with our obsession to continuously improve the experience for our customers and win them for life with our innovative digital experience. These stores are based on insights from studying thousands of hours of customer traffic and we are confident that these stores will help us create excellence in every interaction we have with our customers."

The telco has also introduced a new behavior model for in-store staff to reflect Airtel's 'Serve-to-solve' philosophy that lets staff focus on solving customer problems. The store staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends' are empowered to deliver a service experience that is expert and warm.

The Next-Gen Airtel Stores have been conceptualized by the UK based 8 Inc.

The stores are open and minimalistic by design and do away with all barriers between the customer and the brand, and use cutting edge digital technologies to make the customer experience highly interactive through the concept of Share, Create Experience.

Lastly, the Next-Gen stores come equipped with Quidini's virtual queue management platform, which would enable seamless, transparent and timely resolutions at the kiosks. The completely paperless store also boasts of conversation Hubs, where customers can comfortably have discussions with "Airtel Friends" with regards to their queries.

Next-Gen Airtel stores are part of Project Next - Airtel's digital innovation program aimed at transforming and simplifying customer experience across all of its services and touch points.