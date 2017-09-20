JioFi receives a price drop of Rs. 1,000; you can buy it for just Rs. 999

The festive season has started and Reliance Jio appears to be in plans to cash in on the festive shopping season. The company has come up with a new offer that will attract the JioFi buyers.

We say so as the JioFi that was launched at Rs. 1,999 is not available at Rs. 999 after getting a price cut of Rs. 1,000 for the festive season. Notably, this offer is applicable only on the JioFi M2S model and it cannot be combined with any other offer. This offer is valid only for a limited time period. To be specific, you can get the JioFi at Rs. 999 only until September 30.

Reliance Jio launched the JioFi device in September last year. The highlights of the device include the ability to connect up to 32 devices and up to150Mbps download speed and up to 50Mbps upload speed. The device has a 2300mAh battery that is claimed to render 5 to 6 hours of usage time. If you aren't aware, the JioFi can be used to make video and voice calls on installing the Jio4GVoice app on the 2G/3G smartphones that do not support the 4G VoLTE SIM card from the service provider.

The JioFi was launched at Rs. 1,999 as mentioned above. At this price, the device comes along with free data and voice calls for a year making it a valuable purchase. Given that you can buy the JioFi at Rs. 999 for the next ten days, you will get unlimited calls, 1GB/2GB 4G data per day and 100 SMS for 28 days bundled along with the device.