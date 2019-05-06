Airtel revises four postpaid plans: Here are the details News oi-Priyanka Dua The plan also provides Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime for one year, ZEE5 membership and handset protection along with data rolling benefits.

Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel has now revised four postpaid plans with new data benefits, Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report these plans are already active on the Airtel Website and the revision starts from Rs.499, Rs.749, Rs.999, and Rs. 1,599 plans.

The Rs. 499 postpaid plan is now replaced with Rs. 399 and now it offers 75 GB of 3G/4G data, unlimited calling and 100SMSes per day. The plan also provides Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime for one year, ZEE5 membership and handset protection along with data rolling benefits.

Secondly, Airtel's Rs. 749 postpaid plan offers 125GB data limit along with unlimited calling, ZEE5 membership, Airtel TV, Amazon Prime subscription for one year, handset protection and Netflix for three months.

Airtel's third plan of Rs. 999 is providing unlimited calling and 100SMS. It also provides 150GB of data, along with handset protection, three months of Netflix, ZEE5 membership and one year of Amazon Prime subscription.

Lastly and the most expensive plan for Rs. 1599 provides unlimited calling and unlimited data along with other benefits on two regular SIMs. The plan also offers mobile protection, Airtel TV, three months subscription from Netflix and Amazon Prime for one year and ZEE5 subscription.

To recall, Airtel has also re-launched its flagship customer program - #AirtelThanks which is designed to deliver exclusive rewards.

The new program is tiered in its offering - Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel's strong partnerships, which go from premium content brands like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5 to Wynk music, device brands and many more.

Silver tier is an entry to the world of basic content - AirtelTV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services. With Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.