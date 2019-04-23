Airtel Digital TV partners with ZEE to launch video on demand channel ‘Spotlight’ News oi-Priyanka Dua To activate Spotlight, customers have to just give a missed call to form their registered telephone number.

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel and ZEE theatre the theatre segment of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., today launched 'Spotlight' - a video on demand channel that will air the best of Indian plays by popular theatre groups from across the country.

Under this new partnership, viewers can watch over 100 plays in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and English, across a wide variety of genre, ranging from classic to thriller, to comedy at the subscription fee of Rs 75 per month for the channel.

Richa Kalra, Product Manager - DTH, Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, we are always innovating for newer ways to delight our customers. Today, we are excited to add Theatre to our video-on-demand content portfolio and offer a wider genre of entertainment to our customers. With this partnership with Zee, we aim to offer a wider reach for the rich culture of Indian theatre."

Spotlight - Asli Manch, Asli Kahaniya will air on channel no 191 as a Subscription based Video on Demand (SVOD) service and will be available to customers for free for the first 10days.

"Theatre is our national heritage that is cherished across the country; however, some of our finest and most pertinent plays seldom reach beyond a few cities. At Zee Theatre we aim to bring the most revered and relevant plays to every Indian household. The partnership with Airtel Digital TV further reinforces this desire to celebrate the heritage of Indian theatre," Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer - Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said.

Furthermore, to activate Spotlight, customers have to just give a missed call to <8448284727> form their registered telephone number.