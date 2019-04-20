Airtel partners with Cisco to offer advanced connectivity solutions News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel will also offer the Cisco-Webex service as a one-stop destination for all its conferencing and collaboration requirements.

India's second largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel and Cisco have announced an alliance to offer advanced networking and connectivity solutions to enterprise and SMB customers in India.

As part of the partnership, Airtel will offer Managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services in collaboration with Cisco. Built on the Cisco-Viptela platform, Airtel's Managed SD-WAN service will provide real-time analytics and in-built security.

As businesses tap digitization for enhanced agility and growth, this partnership will leverage Airtel's deep customer relationships and network to offer highly secure and cutting-edge digitization technology from Cisco in India, Airtel said.

Ajay Chitkara, CEO - Airtel Business said, "We are delighted to announce this alliance which further strengthens the deep relationship we have with Cisco. Digital India has opened up a huge residual opportunity to help businesses in their digital transformation journey and achieve the next level of growth. We look forward to working closely with Cisco to bring best-in-class digitization and collaboration solutions to customers and consolidate Airtel's leadership position in the Indian B2B segment."

Airtel will also offer the Cisco-Webex service as a one-stop destination for all its conferencing and collaboration requirements. With Webex, Airtel customers will be able to collaborate across multiple audio and video platforms and devices.

Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India & SAARC said "Airtel is well positioned to offer next-gen digitization solutions to enterprise customers in India and meet the quality of service expectations. We are excited to partner with Airtel; this not only reinforces our existing relationship but also highlights Airtel's commitment to offering a flexible, highly secure and reliable digitization and collaboration solutions to their customers."

Airtel Business serves more than 1,000 global enterprises, 2,000 large and 500,000 medium and small businesses across India.