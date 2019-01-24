Airtel Rs. 998 and Rs. 597 long-term prepaid plans launched

As the telecom market is witnessing a lot of changes and introduction of new tariff plans, Bharti Airtel has come up with two new long-term plans. Recently, the telco was in the headlines for its yearly prepaid plan priced at Rs. 1,699. Now, it has come up with two plans - Rs. 998 and Rs. 597 prepaid plans valid for 336 days and 168 days respectively.

As per TelecomTalk, Airtel is offering these new prepaid recharge plans as open market plans so all the prepaid subscribers in the country can recharge their number with these long-term plans. On comparing these with the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan, these long-term plans are meant for those users who prefer a lot of voice calling benefits.

Airtel Rs. 998 prepaid plan

The new Airtel Rs. 998 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, be local, STD or national roaming calls without any FUP. It offers a total of 12GB of data for a period of 336 days. It also provides 300 national SMS every 28 days.

Airtel Rs. 597 prepaid plan

The Rs. 597 prepaid recharge plan offers a validity of 168 days. It comes with benefits such as free and unlimited voice calling without any FUP, 6GB of data throughout the validity and 300 SMS every 28 days.

Airtel Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan

In comparison, the Airtel Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan, which was launched recently offers a validity period of 365 days. Interestingly, this plan offers 1GB of data per day, which is 365GB of data throughout its validity period. It offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling without any limit.

With these new long-term prepaid plans, Airtel appears to be all set to compete against its rivals in the telecom segment. These plans will definitely be preferred by the heavy voice consumers as they get minimal data benefits and maximized voice calls throughout the validity period.