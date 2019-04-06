Vodafone Idea deploys Cisco's multi-cloud network across India News oi-Priyanka Dua It has fast-tracked Vodafone Idea's Data Core Network rollout, increased capacities, and helped reduce costs as Cloud implementation is now done in just 72 hours.

Indian largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited and announced its partnership with US-based Cisco system to deploy an automated multi-cloud network across the country to enhance retail and enterprise customers experience.

Vodafone Idea is deploying the largest integrated cloud platform for its IT and network applications. It has collaborated with Cisco," the statement said.

"We are in the midst of a large scale Network Integration and Transformation program to serve our approximately390 million subscribers," said Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.

"Building a robust, secure and future proof network infrastructure based on the cloud is a key component of the transformation. The distributed cloud architecture will enable edge and fog computing services for our customers in both the enterprise and consumer spaces. Cisco has collaborated with us in building this fully virtualized, scalable cloud architecture that supports our traditional connectivity as well as IOT," Vora added.

It has fast-tracked Vodafone Idea's Data Core Network rollout, increased capacities, and helped reduce costs as Cloud implementation is now done in just 72 hours with the same cloud being used for both IT and Network applications.

"This project furthers Cisco's position as a trusted partner at Vodafone Idea Limited India for the cloud, virtualization, data center, and mobile packet core," said Kishen Mangat, vice president, and general manager, Mobility Business Group, Cisco. "Our work together has helped to advance Vodafone Idea Limited India's rapidly growing data traffic over many years, and we look forward to our future networking transformation."