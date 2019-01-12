New Vodafone Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan offers 365GB data

Vodafone has been revising its plans on a consistent basis of late to keep up with the competition that exists in the telecom market. Also, the telco revised several prepaid plans to offer more benefits for the subscribers. It also removed the FUP associated with the unlimited calling plans making voice calls truly unlimited.

In a recent move, the telco has come up with a yearly prepaid plan priced at Rs. 1,499. Well, this plan offers a whopping validity period of 365 days and comes with benefits such as Vodafone Play subscription. When it comes to the other details, the Vodafone Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, be it local and national without any associated daily or weekly limit.

Besides this, the plan comes with 1GB of 3G/4G data per day for a period of 365 days, which is actually 365GB of data per day. Once the 1GB of data that was allocated for the day has been exhausted, subscribers can still continue using the data but the speed will drop down to 50 paise per MB.

Vodafone Rs. 1,499 vs Reliance Jio Rs. 1,699 plan

During Diwali season, Reliance Jio announced a yearly plan priced at Rs. 1,699. The new Rs. 1,699 Jio prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 365 days. Eventually, the overall data benefit offered by this plan is 547.5GB. Similar to the other prepaid plans from the telco, this plan offers truly unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit. And, Jio will bundle JioTV, JioMovies, JioSaavn Music, etc. with the prepaid plan.

In comparison, the Reliance Jio appears to offer more data benefits with 1.5GB of data but it comes at a relatively higher cost. So, it depends on the subscribers to choose either of these based on their requirements. Otherwise, there is no difference in terms of voice calling benefits.