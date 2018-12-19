ENGLISH

Vodafone New Year Offer: Here’s how you can get Rs. 30 Amazon Pay voucher

You can get an Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs. 30 on recharging your Vodafone prepaid number.

    There is an intense competition in the Indian telecom space of late. To be precise, it was started with the entry of Reliance Jio with its free and affordable unlimited plans with complimentary benefits. Since then, the telcos are striving hard to offer similar benefits for their subscribers, which is making them compromise the generated revenue.

    Vodafone New Year Offer: Here’s how to get Rs. 30 Amazon Pay voucher

     

    Recently, to continue earning the average revenue per user, the telcos introduced the minimum prepaid recharge plans starting from as low as Rs. 35. These plans will be valid for 28 days and will offer both data and talktime. With these minimum recharge plans, telcos hope to get more subscribers pay the monthly cost in order to make sure that their connection is active.

    In addition to this, Vodafone has come up with an interesting New Year Offer, which encourages subscribers to recharge monthly. This offer is valid till January 10, 2019. It offers Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs. 30 on a prepaid recharge.

    Vodafone New Year Offer

    On making a monthly recharge for the prepaid Vodafone number, the users will get a Rs. 30 worth Amazon Pay voucher. This Amazon Pay balance can be used to pay utility bills, recharge prepaid numbers and purchase products via the Amazon platform. In order to get this voucher, users will have to recharge their prepaid Vodafone number for Rs. 95 or above.

    On recharging for Rs. 95, users will get 500MB of 3G/4G data all throughout the validity of 28 days. The local and national outgoing calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute. There will not be any bundled free SMS along with this pack. Given that the users who recharge for Rs. 95 or above on their Vodafone prepaid number will get an Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs. 30, the effective value of the recharge will drop down to Rs. 65.

     

    This offer is aimed to entice the Vodafone subscribers to do the minimum monthly recharge and enjoy the benefits without having their numbers disconnected. So, are you going to recharge your number with any of these plans priced above Rs 95 to get this voucher?

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
