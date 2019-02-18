Airtel reintroduces two prepaid recharge plans for its subscribers

In October last year, Airtel and Vodafone made minimum recharge plans mandatory for consumers to enjoy uninterrupted services. This was done to increase the revenue that they generate on a per user basis. But it created a backlash and these telcos started losing their subscribers. Realizing the issue, Airtel has reintroduced the Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 prepaid talk time plans those are the most popular recharges in Airtel's portfolio.

Airtel Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 recharge plans

Prepaid subscribers of Airtel can see the Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 prepaid talk time recharge plans in the MyAirtel app. Earlier, these plans were removed but now these appear to have made a comeback. The Rs. 100 talk time recharge plan offers a talk time of Rs. 81.75 and a validity of 28 days. On the other hand, the Rs. 500 recharge plan offers a talk time of Rs. 420.73 and a similar validity of 28 days.

Previously, the telco removed these plans as it introduced the minimum recharge plans starting from Rs. 23. Later, to make up for the rapid loss in the number of subscribers, it had reintroduced these plans. With the relaunch of these plans, we see that the telco has gone back to what it was offering in the past without any bundled combo offers.

100th next-gen store

A few days back, Airtel announced the launch of its 100th next-gen Airtel store in the country. This store has been opened at Park Street in Kolkata. This is one of the three new format stores opened by the telco in the city. It also aims to open 10 stores in Kolkata and other major West Bengal cities in the coming months. These next-gen stores are conceptualized by 8 Inc. based in the UK. These stores have a minimalistic design without any barriers between the brand and customers.