Airtel Rs. 23 prepaid recharge plan extends validity by 28 days

Recently, telecom operators such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea merger and Tata Docomo announced a minimum recharge plan. Basically, the telcos except for Reliance Jio moved towards the minimum recharge scheme, which will provide incoming and outgoing calls even when the prepaid users run out of balance. Notably, this move is an attempt to increase the ARPU (Average Revenue Per Users). And, will remove the subscribers who aren't paying for the services.

Now, Bharti Airtel has announced a new plan priced at Rs. 23, which will extend the validity of the users' account by 28 days. As per a TelecomTalk report, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have come up with three minimum recharge plans priced at Rs. 35, Rs. 65 and Rs. 95. Airtel users can locate the new plans under the Smart Recharge section in the My Airtel app.

Prior to the introduction of this plan, the Smart Recharge section had Rs. 25 as the least expensive plan. It offers talk time, data plans and rate cutting benefits. The plan increases the validity by 28 days.

Benefits of Airtel extended validity

As a part of the extended validity plan offered by Airtel, the subscribers will continue receiving incoming calls. And, the outgoing calls will be charged up to 2.5 paise per second, Re. 1 for the local messages and Rs. 1.5 per message and national irrespective of the network. There is no data benefit associated with this minimum recharge plan.

When it comes to the availability of this minimum recharge plan for extended validity, this plan is not available in select cities such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab and UP West. With time, if the minimum recharge plans gain traction among subscribers, we can expect the same to be rolled out to the users in other regions as well.

So, are you interested in availing the benefits offered by the Airtel minimum recharge plan? Do let us know via the comments section below.