ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Airtel Rs. 23 prepaid recharge plan extends validity by 28 days

New Airtel plan extends validity by 28 days.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Recently, telecom operators such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea merger and Tata Docomo announced a minimum recharge plan. Basically, the telcos except for Reliance Jio moved towards the minimum recharge scheme, which will provide incoming and outgoing calls even when the prepaid users run out of balance. Notably, this move is an attempt to increase the ARPU (Average Revenue Per Users). And, will remove the subscribers who aren't paying for the services.

    Airtel Rs. 23 prepaid recharge plan extends validity by 28 days

     

    Now, Bharti Airtel has announced a new plan priced at Rs. 23, which will extend the validity of the users' account by 28 days. As per a TelecomTalk report, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have come up with three minimum recharge plans priced at Rs. 35, Rs. 65 and Rs. 95. Airtel users can locate the new plans under the Smart Recharge section in the My Airtel app.

    Prior to the introduction of this plan, the Smart Recharge section had Rs. 25 as the least expensive plan. It offers talk time, data plans and rate cutting benefits. The plan increases the validity by 28 days.

    Benefits of Airtel extended validity

    As a part of the extended validity plan offered by Airtel, the subscribers will continue receiving incoming calls. And, the outgoing calls will be charged up to 2.5 paise per second, Re. 1 for the local messages and Rs. 1.5 per message and national irrespective of the network. There is no data benefit associated with this minimum recharge plan.

    When it comes to the availability of this minimum recharge plan for extended validity, this plan is not available in select cities such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab and UP West. With time, if the minimum recharge plans gain traction among subscribers, we can expect the same to be rolled out to the users in other regions as well.

     

    So, are you interested in availing the benefits offered by the Airtel minimum recharge plan? Do let us know via the comments section below.

    Read More About: airtel news telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 6:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue