Reliance Jio offers Rs. 500 cashback on JioFi

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio today announced its new offer in which the company is providing a cashback of Rs. 500 to customers purchasing a new JioFi device and a postpaid connection.

The Jio-Fi device is priced at Rs.999 will now cost you Rs.499.

The offer is available from July 3, 2018.

"We are pleased to announce JioPostpaid Offer for JioFi - Get a JioFi at effectively Rs 500," Jio said in a statement.

For the unaware, JioFi is a wifi router which allows you to make Volte calls, connect up to 10 devices and download speed up to 150Mbps and upload speed up to 50 Mbps.

Eligible customer will get an Rs. 500/- cashback (in form of credit) in the postpaid account, on payment of monthly bills for 12 consecutive cycles (which'll be adjusted against next postpaid invoices), the telco informed.

The telco further said that customers who purchase a new JioFi along with a new Jio PostPaid SIM, are eligible for this offer.

Jio has joined hands with Chinese smartphone maker Oppo under which the telco is offering benefits worth Rs. 4,900 and up to 3.2 TB 4G data as part of the Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer.

The new offer will begin from Thursday, 28 June 2018 and the offer is eligible for its prepaid plans of Rs 198 or Rs 299.

To recall the company has also launched Double Dhamaka Offer in June this year in which the company is providing 1.5GB extra data per day on its existing plan of the same amount. Under this new offer Jio Rs 149 plan will come down to Rs 120 along with 3GB/day data, free voice, SMS and Jio Apps for 28 days.