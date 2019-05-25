ENGLISH

    How to get long term DTH packs from Airtel: Here's all you need to know

    For SD users this plan is available for 195 days and 365 days.

    By
    |

    Airtel Digital TV has introduced six new long term DTH packs with two subscription options, TelecomTalk reported.

    How to get long term DTH packs from Airtel

     

    According to a report all these plans are already listed on Airtel's website and official app. The newly launched packs are Ultimate Dhamaka Pack (UDP), SD, Gujarat Value Sports SD, Airtel Digital TV long-term packs are Hindi Value SD pack, Gujarat Value Sports HD, Gujarat Mega SD, and Gujarat Mega HD. So here's a look at the new plans.

    Ultimate Dhamaka Pack (UDP)

    This pack is only available for SD users with half-yearly and annual options and it is priced at Rs. 799 for 180 days while the 360- days will cost you Rs.1,349 pack.

    Gujarat Value Sports SD

    For SD users this plan is available for 195 days and 365 days. The monthly price of this pack is Rs. 336 but for six months users have to pay Rs. 2,016 and Rs. 1662 for multi-tv connections. However, the annual option comes with 360 days of validity, costs Rs. 3,696 and for multiple connections, these pack cost will cost you Rs. 1,662 and Rs. 3,047, respectively while HD users, have to pay Rs. 2,852 for 195-days and 360-days pack is priced at Rs. 5,227.

    Gujarat Mega SD and Mega HD pack

    This pack is available for 6-months and 12-months and monthly pricing is priced at Rs. 510 but users have to pay Rs 3,062 and for 12 months you will be charged Rs. 5612 while mega HD pack will cost you Rs.699 per month. However, six months and twelve-month packs are available for Rs. 4,197 and Rs.7,689 respectively.

    Hindi Value SD pack

    The Hindi Value SD pack is priced at Rs.1,681 for the period of 195 days and if you have multiple connections, then you can get this pack at Rs. 1,326. The same pack comes with 12-month option users will be charged Rs. 3,081 for standard connections and Rs.2431 for multiple connections.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
