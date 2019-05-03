Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best plans under Rs. 100 News oi-Priyanka Dua These plans are for JioPhone users and once the given data is over user can use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Telecom companies are very aggressive in terms of launching new tariff plans at affordable prices. In fact, subscribers are getting free voice calls for a lifetime. In addition, telecom companies have come up with minimum recharge plans under Rs. 100. So today we are going to compare the most popular plans from Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio that you can get under Rs. 100.

Here are some prepaid plans under Rs. 100

Reliance Jio Recharge Plans

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has three plans priced under Rs.100 and all are offering unlimited calling for 28 days. The first and most affordable plan starts at Rs. 49 in which the telco is providing 50 free SMS and 1GB data. The other plan is priced at Rs. 99 which offers 14GB data.

However, these plans are for JioPhone users and once the given data is over user can use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

There is another plan which is priced at Rs.98 and it offers 2GB data along with 300 free SMS.

Airtel Recharge Plans

Airtel is really trying hard to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio by launching new plans every day and joining hands with OTT Players. The telco has three plans under Rs. 100 and the first plan is priced at Rs. 23 in which user will extend the validity of the plan the by 28 days.

Airtel also has Rs. 35 plan which provides Rs. 26.6 talk time and 100 MB data for a period of 28 days. Lastly Rs. 65 plan offers talk time of Rs. 55 and 200 MB data.

Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea also three plans which are priced at Rs 24, Rs. 35 and Rs. 95. The Rs. 24 can extend the validity of a plan by 28 days. It also offers outgoing calls only at 2.5 paise per second and data will be charged at 4 paise/10KB. While Rs. 35 provides Rs. 26 of talk time along with 100 MB data and lastly there is Rs. 95 plan which comes 500MB data and talk time of Rs. 95 for 28 days.