    Vodafone Idea offers free Netflix subscription to Samsung S10 series buyers

    The company is offering 75 GB data, 200GB data rollover, and Myntra Gift Card to those who buy new postpaid connection.

    By
    |

    India's largest telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has announced its new offer where the company is offering Netflix subscription free for one- year.

    Vodafone Idea offers free Netflix subscription to Samsung S10 series

     

    The company has also joined hands with both Samsung and Netflix for this offer and according to the announcement the telco is providing free one year Netflix subscription to those who are buying a new Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e.

    However, there is a catch as this offer is only for its Postpaid users which should be cost at least Rs. 499 per month.

    Meanwhile, the company is offering 75 GB data, 200GB data rollover, and Myntra Gift Card to those who buy new postpaid connection.

    For those who are not aware, Vodafone has also announced its partnership with OTT platform ZEE5.

    Under this partnership, the content of ZEE5 can be accessed by customers through Vodafone Play or idea Movies & TV app.

    In addition, customers will get access to ZEE5 premium subscription which includes Original shows and films, premium movies, digital movie premieres of upcoming blockbuster films, etc. as an introductory offer

    Besides subscribers will have access the original web-series in Hindi and regional languages (including dubbed versions).

    Furthermore, customers will also get unrestricted access to the entire movie library on the platform including digital premieres, acquired content, original films and so on.

    Highlights

    . Vodafone Idea partners with Netflix and Samsung.

    . Free one year Netflix subscription on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e.

    Only RED Postpaid plan users are eligible for the free one year Netflix subscription.

    Source

    Read More About: vodafone idea telecom netflix news
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 9:06 [IST]
