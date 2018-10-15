Vodafone Idea offers 50% discount to postpaid users on monthly bills

Vodafone Idea Limited, the largest telecom service provider in India has come up with a new offer under which the company is offering a 50 percent discount to post-paid customers on their monthly rental bills.

The company has also announced its partnership with Citibank for this offer.

Here are some steps to get this offer

1 To avail this offer, a customer simply has to apply for a new Citibank credit card and spend just Rs. 4000 within 60 days of the card issuance.

2 Vodafone and Idea customers using Vodafone Red or Idea Nirvana plans of Rs. 399 & higher can enjoy a value proposition of cashback worth Rs.2400 for a year on their post-paid rentals.

3 The cashback would be offered at a rate of Rs. 200 per month for 12 months.

In addition to that Vodafone and Idea, post-paid customers can apply for the new CitiBank credit card via My Vodafone App/ My Idea App, Vodafone and Idea website or Citibank website to avail the cashback offer.

Meanwhile, the company has launched two plans for its prepaid users. The first plan is priced at Rs 511 in which the company is providing unlimited calls 2GB daily, and 100 SMS, while another plan is priced at Rs 569 offers 3GB data and similar benefits like the first one for 84 days.

However, there is catch as the new plans come with a cap for voice calling like 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

In total users will get 168 GB data at just Rs 511 and 252GB data in Rs 569 for 84 days. Similar to these plans Reliance Jio is offering 4GB and 5GB every day for 28 days at Rs. 509 and Rs. 799.