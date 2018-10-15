ENGLISH

Vodafone launches two plans for 84 days, offers 168 GB data

In total users will get 168 GB data at just Rs 511 and 252GB data in Rs 569 for 84 days.

By

    With an aim to counter Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has come up with two new plans for its prepaid users.

    The first plan is priced at Rs 511 in which the company is providing unlimited calls 2GB daily, and 100 SMS, while another plan is priced at Rs 569 offers 3GB data and similar benefits like the first one for 84 days, Telecomtalk reported.

    However, there is catch as the new plans come with a cap for voice calling like 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

    In total users will get 168 GB data at just Rs 511 and 252GB data in Rs 569 for 84 days. Similar to these plans Reliance Jio is offering 4GB and 5GB every day for 28 days at Rs. 509 and Rs. 799.

    For those who are not aware, earlier this month Vodafone has launched two new plans of Rs 99 and Rs 109 for its prepaid users in which the company is providing unlimited calling.

    Under this new plan of Rs 99, the company is providing unlimited local, and STD for 28 days, while Rs 109 is also providing 1GB along with others benefits, however, there is a catch as the company is only offering 250 minutes of voice calls per day.

    Meanwhile, Vodafone has come up with mobile-based safety service 'Vodafone Sakhi' for women features including Emergency Alerts, Emergency Balance, and Private Number Recharge.

    The safety features will be available for its pre-paid services across the country. It works across smartphones and feature-phones, even without any balance or mobile internet, thus ensuring that the service extends to millions of women in India.

    The company has unveiled 360' National marketing campaign was unveiled which will drive awareness across the country.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
