Vodafone launches Rs. 99 and Rs. 109 prepaid plans; offer unlimited voice calling

The tariff war in the telecom sector is not going to end soon as Vodafone has launched new plans to take on Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Vodafone has come up with two new plans of Rs 99 and Rs 109 for its prepaid users in which the company is providing unlimited calling, Telecomtalk reported.

Under this new plan of Rs 99, the company is providing unlimited local, and STD for 28 days, while Rs 109 is also providing 1GB along with others benefits, however, there is a catch as the company is only offering 250 minutes of voice calls per day.

For those who are not aware, Vodafone Idea has announced their partnership with digital payments company Paytm, to offer a unique proposition to its prepaid customers.

Under this partnership, customers who transact for the first time on Paytm can avail an assured cashback of Rs. 25 on a minimum recharge of Rs. 149 done through Paytm while existing Paytm users can enjoy cashback of Rs. 20.

In addition to that, customers will get vouchers worth Rs. 375 from Paytm which can be used to buy movie tickets and to shop on Paytm Mall.

The company has also introduced AllRounder Recharge - a combo offer for Vodafone prepaid customers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Under this new offer, users will get talk time, free data and discounted tariff rate by a single recharge, starting Rs 25.

To recall, Vodafone completed its merger with Idea in August this year and the merger is expected to generate Rs.140 billion annual synergy, including opex synergies of Rs. 84 billion, equivalent to a net present value of approximately Rs.700 billion.