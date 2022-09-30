Oppo Reno 9 Series Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch; Fast Charging Details Might Surprise You News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno 9 is the talk of the town even as its launch could be weeks away. While the new Reno phone hasn't been officially confirmed, the tipsters have been pouring out leaks of the new Oppo Reno 9 series. One such new leak talks about the Oppo Reno 9's processor and other key features.

The leak comes from popular tipster Digital Chat Station from Weibo, who says the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8 series. Plus, the upcoming Oppo phones will adopt the new UFCS or Universal Fast Charging Specification, which might provide a top fast charging speed of just 40W.

Oppo Reno 9 Features: What To Expect?

One of the first features that the tipster talks about is the processor of the upcoming Oppo Reno 9. We can expect the new Oppo series to offer at least two variants, the Oppo Reno 9 and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro. One can also expect the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ and the Oppo Reno 9 SE variants but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The tipster states the Oppo Reno 9 series will have a combination of processors from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series and the MediaTek Dimensity 8 series. The combination makes it identical to its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 8 series. That said, the tipster doesn't reveal which processor would be coming on the phones.

Oppo Reno 9 Battery Details Leaked

Apart from the processor, the tipster also talks about the battery and fast charging support on the Oppo Reno 9 series. For one, the new series will offer a 4,500 mAh battery with UFCS support. For the unaware, the UFCS is a new way of compatible charging that supports multiple devices and accessories from different brands.

Presently, the UFCS standard has topped at 40W and could be improved in the future. Brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo have joined hands to make the chargers and adapters more compatible with other brands' devices.

Capping the charging speeds at 40W might be a drawback as Oppo has already offered 80W SuperVOOC for its Oppo Reno 8 series. The tipster states the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 series will offer at least a 4,500 mAh battery. We'll know more about the new series in the coming days as its launch approaches.

