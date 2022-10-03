OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Now Available For Indian Users News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

After rolling out Android 13 Open Beta updates for its top-of-the-line OnePlus 10 series and OnePlus 9 series smartphones, OnePlus is now heading over to its upper premium devices. The OnePlus 10R is now receiving the Oxygen OS 13 Open Beta update based on the latest Android 13 operating system in India.

Users will get to experience the new features that the latest OxygenOS version packs in such as a new Aquamorphic Design, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, Always-On Display with live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery, automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots, and a Dynamic Computing Engine, among others. Let's have a look at the complete changelog below.

OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default • You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

• Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

• Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots • The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Optimizes Private Safe

• The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital Wellbeing

• Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

• Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

• Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization

• Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: Installation

There are a couple of prerequisites for upgrading to the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta. Your OnePlus 10R must be running on A.07/A.08 firmware versions, while ones with the OnePlus 10R Endurance Version with 150W charging should be running on either of the A.06/A.07/A.08 firmware versions.

After you have ensured that your phone is running on the recommended firmware you can download the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta file. OnePlus 10R click here to download. OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition users can click here to download the beta version.

Once you have saved the file in your phone's internal storage, you need to enable the Developer mode on your device. Navigate to Settings > About device > Version > Click Build number 7 times. Now the Developer mode should be enabled. Now, navigate to Settings > About device > Up to date > Click the top right button > Local install > Click on the corresponding installation package > Extract > Upgrade to update their device to Android 13.

OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: Bugs, Glitches

Since it is in the beta stage, users may encounter some issues. Thankfully, OnePlus has stated the known issues. You can have a look at them below before you take the plunge.

• Abnormal camera operation when using 50M mode.

• When the device is removed from the ear during a call, the screen will turn light slowly.

• When opening an App that requires a password to open, the device's screen will flash.

• After the phone is charged with SuperVOOC 150W, the saved charge time will not be displayed. (OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition)

• During charging, "SuperVOOC 150W" on the lock screen is not fully displayed. (OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition)

