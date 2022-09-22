Just In
- 25 min ago itel Vision 3 Turbo, New Budget Smartphone Launched in India for Rs. 7,699
- 57 min ago PS5 With Detachable Disc Tipped to Launch in 2023; How Does It Work?
- 2 hrs ago Airtel Offers Free 5GB Data for New Prepaid Users; How to Get
- 2 hrs ago Apple Announces Festive Offers in India; Sale to Begin on September 26
Don't Miss
- News Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 438' winning numbers list for September 22
- Education CG TET Answer Key 2022 Available soon at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, download PDF here!
- Travel List of Festivals & Events In October 2022 In India To Plan Your Trip Around
- Automobiles Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched At Rs 6.85 Lakh - Green Shade, Camouflage Seats & More
- Finance Rs 58,521 Crore In Taxes Lost Due, To Illicit Trade In FMCG, Mobile, Tobacco, Alcohol Industry: Report
- Movies Ronit Roy Is Disappointed With Shamshera's BO Failure; 'Not Something That You Can Digest Easily'
- Sports 36th National Games: Veteran Table Tennis star Sharath Kamal on what keeps him going
- Lifestyle Amazon Great Indian Sale On Baby Products: Car Seats, Carriers And Other Baby Travel Essentials
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India With 80W SuperVOOC; India Price, Availability
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is the latest smartphone offering from the popular smartphone brand in India. The specifications of the new OnePlus phone are identical to the OnePlud 10R 5G that launched a few months back. The newly launched smartphone starts from Rs. 29,499 and is available on Amazon.
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Features
As expected, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is different from the standard OnePlus 10R 5G only in terms of design and color. The newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.
Just like the previously launched OnePlus 10R, the new Prime Blue Edition also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage. The phone runs Android 12 OS with the OxygenOS custom skin on top.
At the rear, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. It also includes a 2MP macro shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Plus, there's a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera for selfies and video calling.
It’s time to paint the town red with something #OutOfTheBlue— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 22, 2022
This festive season #CelebrateYourWay with the all new OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition at just INR 29,499 along with exclusive discounts
Buy now: https://t.co/5ug5k30Eq6 pic.twitter.com/KsCoNknNFQ
One of the key features of the OnePlus 10R 5G is the battery. OnePlus had offered two models featuring a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 150W fast charging and another with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition offers only the 80W fast charging model.
Previous promos suggested the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition would also get the 150W fast charging feature. But the Amazon listing only shows the 80W model, at least for now. The new phone packs in the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and so on.
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Price in India
The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is available in a single memory configuration of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, costing Rs. 29,499. The standard OnePlus 10R 5G is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new phone is available on Amazon as part of the Great Indian Festival 2022.
Related: OnePlsu 10R Prime Blue Edition review
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
35,388
-
34,990
-
95,315
-
14,799
-
8,999
-
17,000
-
10,375
-
5,999
-
1,08,780
-
11,175