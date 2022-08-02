OnePlus 10T Unboxed Ahead Of Launch: Another Embargo Breach?

By

While there is still a day left for the official launch of the OnePlus 10T, a YouTuber named NTFTW has actually unboxed the upcoming OnePlus smartphone and has even compared it to the Nothing Phone (1). While there is nothing new to know about this phone, an unboxing video does give us a closer look at the OnePlus 10T.

Within the video, NTFTW says the embargo is overrated, and YouTube is indeed breaching the embargo. He is unboxing a reviewers unit, hence, the package has some accessories such as official cases. The video also confirms that the OnePlus is including a 160W fast charger and a red cable in the box along with a USB Type-A to Type-C converter.

Although the OnePlus 10T looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro, it does have a different display. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has a QHD display with a left punch hole, the OnePlus 10T has an FHD display with a center punch hole, just like the OnePlus 10R. Similarly, the frame on the OnePlus 10T is made up of plastic, which is also a bummer for the asking price.

OnePlus 10T Is Taller Than Nothing Phone (1) And iPhone 13 Pro Max

When it comes to size, the OnePlus 10T seems to be slightly taller than the Nothing Phone (1) and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Do note that, the difference between these three devices isn't much, and it mainly boils down to the different aspect ratio displays used on these devices.

OnePlus 10T is Smaller Than Galaxy S22 Ultra

Although it is bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the OnePlus 10T is ever-so-slightly smaller than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's non-folding flagship smartphone. Again, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is just a tad taller than the OnePlus 10T, which is again due to the different aspect ratios.

OnePlus 10T India Launch

OnePlus will officially launch the 10T on the 3rd of August in New York. The smartphone will be available in India via OnePlus stores and Amazon. Looking at the current competition, the OnePlus 10T is likely to be priced at around Rs. 55,000 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the high-end model will offer up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Published On August 2, 2022
