ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 10T's Ten Most Interesting Things You Should Know

    By
    |

    While we are still a few days away from the launch of the OnePlus 10T, a successor to the OnePlus 8T, the brand has actually revealed a lot of interesting things about its upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC even before the launch.

     
    OnePlus 10T Feature Showdown

    Does this smartphone have everything that one expects from a OnePlus smartphone? Is this as good as other "T" series smartphones from OnePlus? Here are some of the most interesting things about the OnePlus 10T, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-based android smartphone.

    A New Snapdragon Under The Hood

    The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC just like the recently launched iQOO 9T. This one feature makes OnePlus 10T the most powerful smartphone from the company.

    Improved Cooling System

    To optimize the cooling system on the OnePlus 10T, the company has designed a new vapor chamber system called 3D Cooling System 2.0. This spreads the heat across a large area and improves heat dissipation.

    Fastest Charging Smartphone

    The OnePlus 10T will be one of the fastest charging smartphones in the world. The device supports 160W fast charging and the device can be fully charged in just 19 minutes despite having a 4,800 mAh battery.

    Improved Networking

    The OnePlus 10T is a 5G capable smartphone. On top of that, the phone also comes with a 360-degree antenna system and smart link. This is said to improve the network reception on the OnePlus 10T, improving the overall online gaming experience.

    Looks Like A Pro

    The OnePlus 10T looks just like the OnePlus 10 Pro with a premium glass back design and a triple camera setup on the back. However, there is also a downside to it, which we will discuss in the next point.

     

    Plastic Frame

    Although the OnePlus 10T looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro, it is not as premium as the pro variant. The OnePlus 10T comes with a plastic frame, which makes it a bit cheap.

    No Alert Slider Either

    One more shocker about the OnePlus 10T is that it does not have an alert slider. Although OnePlus offers an alert slider on more affordable smartphones like OnePlus 2T, it is sad to see that OnePlus's performance flagship does not have one.

    Most RAM On An OnePlus Smartphone

    The OnePlus 10T is the first smartphone from the company to offer a whopping 16GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. As per the company, the OnePlus 10T can keep 30 apps open without any signs of a slowdown.

    50MP Primary Camera With OIS

    The OnePlus 10T has a 50MP primary sensor (IMX766). Although there is no Hassalblad magic here, the camera should do a good job in daylight and low-light situations.

    No Telephoto Lens

    It looks like only the Pro variants of OnePlus smartphones will get a telephoto lens as the OnePlus 10T does not have one. Looking at the possible pricing of the device, it should have come with at least a 2x optical telephoto lens if not a periscope zoom lens.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X