OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped To Launch As OnePlus 11: Which Flagships Will It Go Against?

Based on previous reports, the OnePlus 11 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits brightness. The OnePlus 11 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which might use TSMC's 4nm fabrication process.

Talking about its cameras, the OnePlus 11 will be equipped with a triple camera system at the rear. Expect a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. For selfie aficionados, the handset will pack in a 16MP sensor housed in the punch-hole camera cutout at the front.

Some other notable rumored features of the device include an in-display ultrasonic sensor, Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, the crowd favorite alert slider, stereo speaker, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, Dolby Atmos, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The OnePlus 11 5G could pack in a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 100W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on the OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

The OnePlus 11 or the OnePlus 11 Pro could go on sale in China in January 2023. However, folks in India may have to wait till March/April 2023 to get their hands on this device.

