OnePlus 11 Specs Leak Via TENAA Listing: QHD+ Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped

OnePlus, the "flagship killer" brand has confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 11 and the Buds Pro 2 at the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event. The event is scheduled to take place next year, but the specifications of the OnePlus 11 Android smartphone have surfaced online through the TENAA listing. Let's take a look at all the available details of the upcoming flagship Android smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus 11 Specifications, Features

OnePlus recently confirmed the OnePlus 11 would launch in India early next year. The brand has even organized an event called the OnePlus Cloud 11 on February 7th, 2023 in India, during which OnePlus would launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and other products. Although OnePlus has started teasing the design and capabilities of its upcoming flagship Android smartphone, the brand hasn't confirmed the specifications, which are now available through the TENAA listing.

According to the Chinese TENAA certification authority website, the OnePlus 11 could be codenamed "OnePlus PHB110". The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,216 × 1,440 pixels. The QHD+ resolution screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, but it should be adaptive or variable. Such screens vary the refresh rate depending on the content on the screen and smartphone usage.

The OnePlus smartphone, visible on the TENAA website, appears to be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone would be available with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB or 512GB UFS4.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus 11 appears to have a triple camera setup on the back, reportedly comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide camera, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with optical zoom, co-developed with Hasselblad. The listing also reveals there's a 16MP front-facing camera, which would be housed in a punch-hole cutout.

According to the TENAA listing, the OnePlus smartphone has a 2435mAh capacity, which seems quite low. However, previous reports have suggested the device has two batteries of identical capacity. Hence, the OnePlus 11 should have a 4870mAh battery, advertised as a 5000mAh battery pack.

The international variant of the OnePlus 11 phone is expected to run OxygenOS 13, while the Chinese variant of the device should run ColorOS 13. Both custom layers are reportedly based on the latest Android 13 OS.

OnePlus 11 Availability, Competiton

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 11 would be available in India from the second week of February 2023. It would be available in Green and Black color options, but so far, OnePlus has teased only the black variant.

OnePlus 11 would face competition from the Samsung Galaxy S23, iQOO 11, and other smartphones that pack similar hardware.