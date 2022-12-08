iQOO 11 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 144Hz Display Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

iQOO has finally introduced its highly anticipated iQOO 11 series in China. The series comprises the vanilla iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro smartphones. Talking about the standard iQOO 11, it boasts a flat type E6 AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon chipset, and fast charging, among other features. Let's see what it brings to the table in detail.

iQOO 11: Features, Specifications

The iQOO 11 comes with a similar design as the iQOO 11 Pro but gets a flat display at the front as opposed to a curved display of the latter. It flaunts a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2K screen resolution, HDR10+ support, and 1440Hz PWM Dimming.

The smartphone, just like the iQOO 11 Pro, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The iQOO 11 is one of the first smartphones to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The upcoming OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13 series, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also be powered by the same chipset. Furthermore, the iQOO 11 is equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Talking about its cameras, the iQOO 11 comes with a different triple rear camera setup compared to the iQOO 11 Pro. It boasts a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 13MP telephoto lens. The rear cameras can shoot 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 60fps. There's a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calling. To enhance the image output further, iQOO has employed the device with Vivo's V2 imaging chip.

Some notable features of the device include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The iQOO 11 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It lacks the wireless charging tech that the iQOO 11 Pro gets. The device runs on Origin OS Forest skin based on Android 13 in China.

iQOO 11: Price, Availability

The iQOO 11 is priced at CNY 3799 (approx. ₹45,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 4999 (approx. ₹59,000) for the 16GB RAM+512GB storage variant. Expect it to be priced similarly in India when it arrives in early 2023.

