iQOO 11 Pro With Curved E6 AMOLED, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launched: Specifications, Price
iQOO has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 11 Pro, at an event in China. The smartphone was earlier scheduled to be launched on December 2, 2022, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the company postponed the event to December 8, 2022. The smartphone packs in a curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm's most powerful chipset, 50MP triple cameras, and a ludicrous 200W fast charging, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications.
iQOO 11 Pro: Features, Specifications
The iQOO 11 Pro boasts a familiar design language as the iQOO 10 Pro. It gets a squarish camera island and a curved rear panel. Over to the front, it sports a curved 6.78-inch Samsung E6 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2K screen resolution, and 1440Hz PWM Dimming.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. Additionally, it is equipped with Vivo's custom V2 imaging chip, which is touted to deliver higher framerate in games, enhanced low light photography and videography. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage for faster loading times and multitasking.
On the optics front, the iQOO 11 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX866 main camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13MP portrait-telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP sensor housed in the hole-punch camera cutout on the display.
Some other noteworthy features of the device include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The iQOO 11 Pro is powered by a 4,700mAh battery under its hood coupled with 200W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. It runs on Origin OS Forest based on Android 13 in China. However, expect it to run on Funtouch OS13 in India.
iQOO 11 Pro: Price, Availability
The iQOO 11 Pro is priced at CNY 4999 (approx. ₹59,000) for the base 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant and goes all the way up to CNY 5999 (approx. ₹71,000) for the 16GB RAM+512GB storage variant. It comes in Alpha, Green, and Legend edition color options.
