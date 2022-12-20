OnePlus 11 Performance Revealed Via Geekbench Ahead Of Launch In India

OnePlus will be unveiling its latest OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone in India on February 7, 2022. But, ahead of the launch, the smartphone has visited the Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing its chipset details and other key specifications apart from its performance figures.

OnePlus 11: Performance (Leaked)

The upcoming OnePlus 11 handset was seen bearing the model number PHB110 on the Geekbench database. It was seen flaunting the same model number at other certification websites earlier. This confirms that the device on the Geekbench database is indeed the OnePlus 11 device.

As per the listing, the OnePlus 11 comes with a CPU core configuration of 1+4+3, with one prime core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores. The prime core is clocked at 3.19GHz, the mid-cores are clocked at 2.80GHz, and the efficiency cores are clocked at 2.02GHz. This points out to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at its helm. It is Qualcomm's flagship processor, which recently made its debut with the Vivo X90 Pro+ and also powers the Xiaomi 13 series and the iQOO 11 series.