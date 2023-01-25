OnePlus 11R 5G Launch Slated for February 7; Amazon India Push Notification Reveals

OnePlus is gearing up for its Cloud 11 event on February 7th at 7:30 pm IST. The brand is confirmed to launch the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus mechanical Keyboard at the event. Now, a 91Mobiles report suggests that OnePlus is set to launch another smartphone alongside the 11 5G. The e-commerce platform Amazon India pushed a notification prompt via its mobile app mentioning that the company will announce the OnePlus 11R 5G at the upcoming Cloud 11 event.

OnePlus 11R 5G India Launch Date Appears on Amazon

It's worth noting that OnePlus has not officially confirmed any details of the OnePlus 11R 5G. The publication adds that the notification they have received does not look like a typo made by Amazon. It remains to be seen whether the notification was sent out by mistake or whether the device will actually launch. We will have to wait till the launch event to learn confirmed details about the OnePlus 11R 5G.

OnePlus 11R 5G Key Specifications (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 11R 5G will arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 10R. It has been spotted in live images as well as on certification websites in the past. The key specifications of the phone have also surfaced online. As per the leaked live image, the device is expected to come with a curved display and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. It is seen with an alert slider that was missing on the OnePlus 10R. The upcoming offering is tipped to be the first from OnePlus to come with an IR Blaster. The smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup.

As for the core specifications, the OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 100W fast charging.