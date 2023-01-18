OnePlus 11R Secures BIS Certification And Pops-Up On CQC: Launch In India Confirmed?

The OnePlus 11, a premium, flagship Android smartphone, is about to launch in India soon. Although there might not be a OnePlus 11 Pro, the OnePlus 11R has popped up on two government certification websites, confirming its existence and imminent launch. The Chinese brand seems to have begun mass production of the OnePlus 11R in India, and hence, the smartphone should wear the "Make In India" badge. Let's take a look at all the available information about the OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 11R Secure BIS And CQC Certifications

The OnePlus 11R and its Chinese counterpart, the OnePlus Ace 2, have surfaced on a couple of certification websites. The OnePlus 11R, with the model number OnePlus CPH2487, has been certified by the Indian BIS certification authority. This strongly suggests OnePlus would launch the OnePlus 11R in the near future.

It seems the OnePlus 11R could first launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 2. The Android smartphone with the model number OnePlus PHK110 has surfaced on the China Quality Centre certification website. The website indicates the OnePlus Ace 2 supports 100W wired fast charging with 11V DC at 9.1A max. As both smartphones are essentially the same, even the OnePlus 11R should support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus 11R Expected Specifications, Features

The BIS website does not offer any specifications or hardware details of the OnePlus 11R, which promises to be an upper-mid-range Android smartphone. However, the specifications of the smartphone have leaked recently.

The OnePlus smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen may have a resolution of 2772 X 1240 pixels.

OnePlus 11R could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which sits below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Moreover, the chipset might feature underclocked performance cores, capable of reaching 3GHz instead of 3.2GHz. The chipset could be paired with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB RAM, and the smartphone could pack 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 11R could feature a triple camera system, presumably headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, which could be paired with a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The display is expected to house a 16MP camera.

The smartphone should run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and feature the iconic Alert Slider, an IR Blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. OnePlus 11R could pack a 5000mAh battery, which, as mentioned above, would support 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.