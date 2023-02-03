OnePlus Ace 2 (OnePlus 11R) to Feature SuperVOOC S Power Management Chip

The OnePlus Ace 2 is scheduled to launch in China on February 7, 2023. It is reported that the Ace 2 is the same as the OnePlus 11R, which is also set to arrive on the same day. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed details about the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus took to Weibo to share that the Ace 2 will feature a SuperVOOC S power management chip. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus Ace 2 so far.

OnePlus Ace 2 (OnePlus 11R) Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 2 will be equipped with a SuperVOOC S power management chip. As for the battery, it will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. The company claims that the OnePlus Ace 2 can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in 10 minutes flat.

OnePlus is marketing the Ace 2 as a "three-chip powerhouse," resulting in improved performance, longer battery life, and superior graphics. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a separate chip for image rendering, and a power management chip.

When it comes to the display, it is reported that the OnePlus Ace 2 will sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with curved edges. It will have a punch-hole at the top. The screen will support 1.5K resolution, refresh rate of 120Hz, and 1,450 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Advertisement

As for the imaging capabilities, the Ace 2 device will sport a 50MP primary camera with OIS. At the front, it will feature a 16MP camera for selfies.

The OnePlus Ace 2 will come preloaded with Android 13 OS. It is reported that the smartphone will get a layer of ColorOS 13 on top for the Chinese model, while the global variant (OnePlus 11R) will get OxygenOS.