OnePlus Ace 2 (OnePlus 11R) Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of its OnePlus Ace 2 aka OnePlus 11R smartphone in its home market, China. The brand will take the wraps off its new flagship smartphone in the country on February 7, 2023. The OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to be a rebrand of the OnePlus 11R, which is slated to release in the global markets including India on the same date.

The OPPO sub-brand has posted renders of the device, revealing the design of the new smartphone. So, without any further ado, let's take a look at its images below.

OnePlus Ace 2: Design

As per the images, the OnePlus Ace 2 (OnePlus 11R) boasts a similar design as its big brother, the OnePlus 11 5G. It appears to have a very slim frame and a curved display at the front. The display gets a centrally place hole-punch camera cutout for the selfie camera.

At the rear, it flaunts an offset circular camera island similar to the OnePlus 11 5G. The design may be similar, but the OnePlus Ace 2 could come with a plastic frame as opposed to the metal chassis of the OnePlus 11 5G to keep its prices in check. It is expected to be offered in black and blue colors in the Chinese market.

OnePlus Ace 2: Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus Ace 2 aka OnePlus 11R is expected to sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The teasers confirm that the device will be powered by 2022's flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, built on TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The teaser suggests that the smartphone managed a score of 1149494 on the Antutu benchmark. The chipset could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Ace 2 is rumored to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies could be handled by a 16MP front-facing camera. The device is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

