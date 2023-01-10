OnePlus Ace 2 Surfaces Online: Could Launch As OnePlus 11R In India?

A mystery Android smartphone, which could be an unannounced OnePlus device, has surfaced online. The listing on the Chinese MIIT certification website offers some information about the smartphone. Some reports claim the unknown smartphone could be the OnePlus Ace 2. Let's look at all the available information about the mystery OnePlus or Oppo Android smartphone.

Possible OnePlus Ace 2 Receives CMIIT Certification

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11 Android smartphone in China. The flagship phone packs the latest hardware, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, there's no indication of any OnePlus smartphone that would be positioned as an upper-mid-range phone.

If OnePlus' past is any indication, the Chinese smartphone brand could be gearing up to launch the mid-range OnePlus Ace 2 in China. If true, the Android smartphone could be rebranded as OnePlus 11R and launched in India, and other regions outsides China.

OnePlus hasn't acknowledged the existence of the OnePlus Ace 2. In fact, one of the company's senior executives recently hinted OnePlus might not launch OnePlus 11 Pro. Nonetheless, specifications of an as-yet-unreleased OnePlus smartphone have now surfaced and received the Chinese CMIIT certification.

Alleged OnePlus Ace 2 / OnePlus 11R Specifications

A "5G Digital Mobile Phone", bearing model number PHK110 has been certified by China's MIIT. The certification hints that the device must be nearing its official launch, at least in China.

Advertisement

The OnePlus Ace 2 is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port, just like the flagship OnePlus 11. The OnePlus smartphone would be positioned in a price bracket below the OnePlus 11, and hence, is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

OnePlus may embed 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. As for the imaging hardware, the OnePlus Ace 2 could feature a triple camera on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary lens. OnePlus could offer a 16MP or 32MP front-facing camera in the OnePlus Ace 2, which could be housed within a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus reintroduced its iconic alert slider with the OnePlus 11. It is possible the OnePlus Ace 2 could also have the same feature.