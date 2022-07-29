OnePlus Ace Pro Live Shots Leak; 8-Channel VC Chamber Confirmed

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone - the OnePlus Ace Pro. The device is expected to be launched on August 3 in the company's home market China. Now, it has been confirmed that the device could arrive with an eight-channel Vapour Cooling Chamber. The company has also officially confirmed that there will be 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus has taken to its official Weibo handle to confirm that the OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone will arrive with an eight-channel Vapour Cooling (VC) chamber. The company has noted that the area of the VC chamber is 5,177 sq mm and it features a thermal conductivity, which is twice that of ordinary VC chambers.

OnePlus Ace Pro Live Shots Leak

In another Weibo post, the live shots of the OnePlus Ace Pro black variant have been leaked showing its design. The images show the presence of a textured rear panel, which hints that there could be a polycarbonate back panel on the smartphone. The camera module seems to be tapered towards the edge and it does not fuse with the frame.