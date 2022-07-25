OnePlus 10T Misses Out On Iconic Alert Slider And Hasselblad Camera System News oi-Vivek

OnePlus is back with yet another T series smartphone -- the OnePlus 10T. The company is all set to launch the OnePlus 10T on the 3rd of August with the most powerful Qualcomm chip -- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus has now confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will miss out on the iconic alert slider. Not just that, the device will also not feature a Hasselblad camera system.

OnePlus's chief designer Hope Liu has confirmed to The Verge that the alert slider has been removed on the OnePlus 10T due to the lack of internal space on the device. In fact, the brand gave the same reason when it removed the headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T.

Hope Liu has iterated that the hardware for the alert slider would have taken a 30 mm² area, and if the OnePlus 10T had an alert slider, it would have been a much thicker device. All these things led to the removal of the alert slider on the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T Not So Pro

As per the current reports, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to continue as the flagship offering. The OnePlus 10T lacks several features that are available on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T does not have a metal frame, and the device also misses out on the Hasselblad camera system although the camera module looks similar.

For the non-Hasselblad camera setup on the OnePlus 10T, Liu said that the OnePlus 10T was designed to be an "ultimate performance flagship smartphone" at the asking price. This also indicates that the OnePlus 10T will be cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro despite having a more powerful processor.

OnePlus 10T Launch

The OnePlus 10T will launch on the 3rd of August, and it is expected to be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones in India. The device is also expected to pack features like 150W fast charging, a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

Source

Best Mobiles in India