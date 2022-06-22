Just In
OnePlus 10T Likely To Be Better For Gaming Than OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 10T or 10 soon, which is said to be the last flagship from the brand in 2022. T he exact moniker is yet to be confirmed. The device is likely to go official by next month. Now, the latest info suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 10T or 10 will offer a better offering for gaming compared to the existing OnePlus 10 Pro.
OnePlus 10T Tipped To Be Better For Gaming
The latest info from tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the upcoming upper mid-ranger from OnePlus (CPH2413) with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has a 57fps on Genshin Impact with Extreme settings and temps between 43-46°C.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro with the same settings gets 55fps with a temperature between 45-49 °C. The tipster did not mention the name of the device. However, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered phone will be the OnePlus 10T Or 10.
OnePlus 10T Features All We Know So Far
The OnePlus 10T or 10 is said to sport a hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie camera sensor. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a triple camera system at the rear paired with a circular LED flash. It will skip the iconic OnePlus Alert Slider.
The triple camera system of the OnePlus 10T will include a 50MP primary camera sensor with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos. The device will pack a 4,800 mAh battery unit that will come with 150W fast charging support. It will also have stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
OnePlus 10T Expected Price
A report from ITHome revealed that the upcoming flagship phone from OnePlus will be launched between CNY 3,000 to CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 46,600). So, the OnePlus 10 or 10T will also be affordable compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently selling starting at Rs. 66,999 in India.
