OnePlus 10T India Launch Likely For Next Month; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 150W Charging Tipped

OnePlus 10T or 10 is said to be the last flagship from the brand in 2022. Recently, renders of the OnePlus 10T revealed its design and key specs. Now, the India launch has been tipped online. The upcoming model will sit with the OnePlus 10 Pro in the country, which is selling starting at Rs. 66,999.

However, the OnePlus 10T is most likely to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 featured on the 10 Pro. Let's take a look at the expected features and pricing of the brand's last flagship in 2022.

OnePlus 10T India Launch Tipped

OnePlus has not shared anything regarding the launch of the OnePlus 10T in India. Tipster Mukul Sharma confirms that the OnePlus 10T will be launched soon in the country. Although the exact timeline has not been revealed yet. It is rumored to go official by next month. So, we expect the brand will soon start teasing its arrival.

OnePlus 10T Features: All We Know So Far

Starting with the design, the OnePlus 10T is said to come with a triple camera system at the rear paired with a circular LED flash. It will skip the iconic OnePlus Alert Slider. At the front, the handset will feature a hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie camera sensor. In terms of specs, the OnePlus 10T is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The triple camera system of the phone will include a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos. A 4,800 mAh battery unit will fuel the device that will come with 150W fast charging support. It will also have an in-display fingerprint reader and stereo speakers.

OnePlus 10T Expected Price

As of now, there is no hint regarding the pricing of the OnePlus 10T. We expect it will cost similar or slightly affordable compared to the Pro model. However, we cannot comment for sure at this moment.

