OnePlus 10T Leaked Renders Show Design; 50MP Triple Cameras, 150W Charging Tipped

OnePlus is expected to launch its last flagship for this year, codenamed Ovaltine. The upcoming handset is likely to come OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus 10T moniker. Although the exact name is yet to be confirmed. The OnePlus 10T is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Now, the latest info has brought renders of the OnePlus 10T, revealing its design and key specs.

OnePlus 10T 5G Renders Reveal Design

The renders come out via OnSiteGo in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar. Going by this, the phone might have three camera sensors at the rear paired with a circular LED flash. The report further states that the upcoming OnePlus phone will skip the iconic OnePlus Alert Slider. The power button will be on the right, while the volume buttons will be on the left edge.

At the front, the device will sport a hole punch cutout for housing the selfie camera sensor. Further, the OnePlus 10T renders show a black variant. We expect a few more colors at the launch.

OnePlus 10T 5G Expected Features

In terms of features, the OnePlus 10T is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display which will offer a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera at the front. While the rear camera sensors will include a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The rear camera will also support up to 4K video recording at 60fps, while one can record 1080p 30fps videos using the front-facing camera. Moreover, the OnePlus 10T is tipped to pack a 4,800 mAh battery unit with 150W fast charging. However, the upcoming phone does not support wireless charging. The phone will also have an in-display fingerprint reader and stereo speakers.

OnePlus 10T 5G Expected Launch & Price

The launch date and pricing are still unknown at this moment. Rumor suggested the upcoming flagship from OnePlus will be launched later this year and is expected to be costlier than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

