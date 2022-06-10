OnePlus 10T Likely To Be Last Flagship This Year; Tipped To Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is selling the OnePlus 10R and the 10 Pro under its 10 series. Now, the brand is expected to launch another model soon. Recent info suggested that OnePlus is working on a flagship smartphone, codenamed Ovaltine, which will be dubbed the OnePlus 10. The phone was also tipped to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Now, the latest info has revealed that the OnePlus Ovaltine is the OnePlus 10T, and not the OnePlus 10.

OnePlus 10T Details Out

According to the tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus 10T will have the codenamed Ovaltine. He also suggests OnePlus 10T won't pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Earlier, he claimed that the only flagship OnePlus smartphone launching this year is the OnePlus 10T 5G.

Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav reveals that the OnePlus 10T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. As far as the launch is concerned, the device is rumored to go official later this year. Although the brand has not confirmed the existence of any of the OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10.

OnePlus 10T: What To Expect?

The key features of the OnePlus 10T are still unknown at the moment. Since it will be the flagship offering, we expect it will have an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is most likely to include a triple camera with a 4K video capability. Further, the OnePlus 10T is said to flaunt a new design. We expect to get more info in the coming days.

Besides, OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus Nord 2T this month in the country. The exact launch date has not been announced yet. However, the latest report revealed that the device will come under Rs. 30,000 in India. In terms of specs, the Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and has a triple camera setup at the rear panel. Other features include Android 12, 80W SuperVOOC charging support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

