OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 To Launch In 2022 News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently confirmed to launch a new smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While most reports suggested that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be known as the OnePlus 10 Ultra, a new report suggests otherwise. Here are a few more details on the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G.

According to the latest tweet by Max Jambor, the only OnePlus smartphone launching this year is the OnePlus 10T 5G, and it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Hence, the brand might not launch an "ultra" variant of the OnePlus 10 and will go with its typical naming style and will call the next flagship the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

While there are no details regarding the exact features or specifications of the OnePlus 10T 5G, the device is likely to come with a new design and is expected to offer flagship-grade specifications like the rest of the competition. For sure, the OnePlus 10T 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is also likely to have a 120Hz AMOLED display with at least FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display is likely to have a punch-hole cutout along with an in-display fingerprint sensor like most of the recently launched OnePlus flagship smartphones. The device is likely to come with a premium build quality with a metal frame and glass back panel.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to have a triple camera setup with probably a 64MP primary sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle and a depth/macro lens. The smartphone is also expected to have a high-resolution selfie camera with support for native 4K video recording capability.

Final name of the next and only flagship phone coming this year: OnePlus 10T 5G — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 1, 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G Price Details

OnePlus smartphones have been getting expensive every year, especially the high-end models. Hence, we expect the OnePlus 10T 5G to cost around Rs. 60,000 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with a custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top.

