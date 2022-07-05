OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W SuperVOOC Goes On Sale Today; Should You Buy?

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Discount Deals In India

The new OnePlus Nord 2T will be available on Amazon, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail stores. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on using an ICICI debit or credit card for the purchase, for a limited period between July 5 and July 11. Also, there will be a no-cost EMI payment for up to three months for ICICI debit or credit card users in July.

Additionally, the first 1,000 buyers of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on the OnePlus Store app will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack. If you're a Red Cable Club member, you can get benefits like the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 749, a 12-month extended warranty, a dedicated customer helpline, 120GB of cloud storage space, and more.

Existing OnePlus Red Cable members can get up to Rs. 1,000 discount with RedCoins while purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G via the OnePlus Store app and OnePlus.in until July 11.