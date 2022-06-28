OnePlus Nord 2T was globally launched last month in markets like Europe. The company is now all set to launch the device in other countries like India very soon. The brand has started teasing the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T in India on its social networking channels. So, here's what we know so far about the OnePlus Nord 2T's pricing and specifications for Indian consumers.

OnePlus Nord 2T India Launch Date

According to the gadget tipster Abhishek Agarwal, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be launched in India on July 1. While the company hasn't officially revealed the exact launch date for the phone, it did put up a dedicated microsite for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T in the country. In addition, the company is running a promo campaign in collaboration with the e-commerce partner Amazon India.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price In India, Color Variants

The OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher-end model of the handset will be offered with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which will set the consumers back by Rs. 33,999, as per the tipster. The device will be available in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog color variants in the country.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. The handset is equipped with a 50MP primary camera on the back, which is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 32MP camera with 1,080p video recording capabilities.

Software-wise, the OnePlus Nord 2T boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. The connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has a fingerprint sensor, which is placed under the screen. A 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be taking place of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India. The device is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 29,999 in the country. The phone is being offered in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, Green Woods, and the Pac-Man color models.

