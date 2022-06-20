OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped To Launch On June 27; India Price, Sale Details Out

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 2T this month in India. As of now, OnePlus has not confirmed anything about this. Now, the latest report has brought the launch date and pricing of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T in India. For the unaware, the handset is already available in the international market. Besides, the previous report suggested that the Indian variant of the Nord 2T will have the same hardware and software specs as the global model.

OnePlus Nord 2T India Launch Details

According to the new report from Rootmygalaxy, the OnePlus Nord 2T could launch on June 27 in India. The Indian variant of the phone is said to be available in two color options - Shadow grey and Jade Fog, the same as the global version. Further, the report suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in two storage options - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

As far as price is concerned, the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced at Rs. 28,999, while the high-end model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 31,999. However, there will be an additional discount of Rs. 4,000, which will bring down the starting price to Rs. 24,999. Besides, the phone is expected to go on sale between July 3 to July 5 in the country.

OnePlus Nord 2T Features

The OnePlus Nord 2T will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 custom skin and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. For imaging, there will be a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Connectivity features will include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

