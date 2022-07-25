OnePlus Nord 3 Might Have The Biggest Surprise For Its Buyers: Will It Get Android 15?

The recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T was an attractive package for sure. When compared to the Nord 2, the phone had an upgraded processor, improved camera setup, and a refreshed design. However, the user experience of the OnePlus 2T is almost similar to the OnePlus Nord 2.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be the next big thing from the Nord series, which is expected to offer a complete overhaul and is most likely to be the best OnePlus Nord smartphone ever. Here are the possible features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 and what makes it unique.

Bigger And Better Display On OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus Nord 3, when compared to the OnePlus Nord 2T (Review) is expected to pack a large high-resolution display. Going by the current standards, the OnePlus Nord 3 is most likely to come equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is most likely to use a Mediatek Dimensity processor. While there is no exact information about the model, it is most likely to be more power efficient and powerful processor than the Dimensity 1300 SoC powering the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus might also be reimaging the cameras on the Nord 3, and we can expect to see an improved ultra-wide angle camera along with features like 4K HDR video recording, and more. However, don't expect to see a telephoto or a periscope zoom lens.

We can also expect to see a bigger battery and faster-charging technology. The OnePlus Nord 3 could easily pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for at least 80W fast charging. Will the Nord 3 get features like IP rating and wireless charging? We have to wait and see.

New Device, New Software On OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus is all set to debut OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS and the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first smartphone to receive the same. In the same context, the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to ship with OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box, and the phone is also likely to receive two more Android OS updates -- Android 14 and Android 15.

OxygenOS has always been one of the highlights of OnePlus smartphones, and the company is expected to introduce a lot of exclusive and useful features on OxygenOS 13. Software is a major differentiating factor on Android smartphones, and OnePlus is likely to re-focus on the same, especially to compete against the likes of Oppo and Realme, which also offer a similar UI.

Should You Wait For OnePlus Nord 3?

If you are currently looking for a new OnePlus smartphone priced around Rs. 30,000, then the OnePlus Nord 2T is still an excellent device. The debut of the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to happen in Q4 of 2022, hence, we don't recommend anyone to wait, especially for those who want to buy a smartphone as quickly as possible.

However, if you already have a working device and don't mind waiting for a few more months, we believe that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be one hell of a package, and the base model of the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles