OnePlus Nord 3 Listed On Official India Website Hinting Imminent Launch

Recently, OnePlus launched a new smartphone - the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India. Now, it looks like the company is prepping to bring another new smartphone in the Nord series to the country. As per the latest reports, it looks like the upcoming smartphone could be the OnePlus Nord 3 and the recent developments point out at an imminent launch of this device.

OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Imminent

The OnePlus Nord 3 India launch could be imminent as the device has been spotted on the official India website. The new Nord smartphone tipped to be codenamed Meili entered the private testing recently in the country. This hinted at the arrival of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone soon in the country.

Now, the OnePlus Nord 3 has been spotted on the official India website hinting at its imminent launch. This listing was spotted by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma. However, there is no word on the official images or specs of the smartphone for now. If this turns out to be true, then this smartphone will be a successor to the Nord 2, which was launched last year. Besides this, we have also come across speculations regarding the Nord 2T, which could be an iterative upgrade.

Word is that the OnePlus Nord 3's testing has already debuted in India. The device is speculated to see the light of the day sometime in June or July.

OnePlus Nord 3: What To Expect?

From the leaked speculations and reports, the OnePlus Nord 3 is believed to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoC. The device is believed to use a 6.43-inch display, which could be an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be fueled by a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 150W. The other aspects remain unknown and it is speculated to be a toned-down variant of the OnePlus 10R.

Furthermore, we have come across reports that the company is wokring on a Nord smartwatch. This wearable is also believed to be launched alongside the Nord 3. Given that the device has been listed on the official OnePlus website, we can expect its launch to be imminent.

