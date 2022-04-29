New OnePlus Nord Phone Codenamed Meili Enters Private Testing In India; Is It Nord 3? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has recently unveiled the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India. Now, the brand is prepping up to bring another Nord series device in the country. The latest report has revealed a new OnePlus phone is currently being tested under the codename Meili which is said to launch under the OnePlus Nord series.

The official moniker is still under the wraps. However, it is speculated to be debuted as the Nord 3 which will be the successor of the Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 3 Launching Soon

According to the MySmartPrice, the upcoming OnePlus Nord device has entered into the private testing. The launch could take place in June or July. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any word regarding the upcoming Nord 3 smartphone. The latest info did not reveal any key specs of the Nord 3. However, the key specs of the device were previously shared by tipster Digital Chat Station. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus Nord 3 Features We Known So Far

The OnePlus Nord 3 is said to come with a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It might skip the microSD card slot.

Moreover, it is likely to run Android 12 with custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top. For imaging, there will be a triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 3 including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro/depth sensor.

Other features will include a 16MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an alert slider. Besides, a 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone which is rumored to come with 150W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord Watch Also Upcoming

OnePlus has unveiled its first-ever TWS earbuds under the Nord series. Now, the brand will also announce its first smartwatch dubbed the OnePlus Nord Watch. As per the previous info, the Nord Watch will go official alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone in the second half of 2022.

The marketing name and the features of the upcoming OnePlus watch is unknown at this moment. We expect it will offer an AMOLED panel, heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep monitoring like other smartwatches. However, the upcoming OnePlus Nord watch is said to come between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000 in India.

Best Mobiles in India