OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With 33W Fast Charging Unveiled, OnePlus Nord Buds Launched Alongside News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus More Power To You launch event has released a sleuth of new products for the Indian market. One such device is the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G, which joins the list of Nord devices in the brand's affordable segment. Additionally, the brand has released the OnePlus Nord Buds and the OnePlus 10R 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Features: What's New?

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G joins the list of affordable 5G smartphones in India. The new Nord smartphone flaunts a 6.59-inch LCD panel with an AI dynamic refresh rate of 120hz. The display supports an FHD+ resolution, ideal for video streaming and other content.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G support. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM and 128GB default storage. OnePlus has also included a massive 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone runs Android 12 OS with the OxyegnOS custom skin on top.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G includes a triple-camera setup with a 64MP AI primary lens. It also includes several camera-centric features like Bokeh Portraits, Nightscape Modes, Slow-Motion Video, and so on. Plus, there's a 16MP camera in the front for selfies, video calling, and dual-video support.

OnePlus Nord Buds Features

The OnePlus launch event also witnessed the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds. The new TWS earbuds are the latest addition to the affordable Nord series. The earbuds feature 12.4mm large dynamic bass drivers that the brand promises improved bass reproduction and crystal-clear sound.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds feature a 41mAh battery in each earbud. The charging case includes a 480mAh battery. The brand claims this will provide 30 hours of battery life with the case and about 7 hours without it. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds feature fast charging support, letting you charge them for 10 minutes and get 5 hours of playback time.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds Price In India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available in two colors, Blue Tide and Black Dusk. The phone is available in two models, starting from Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB. The high-end 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 21,999. The phone will go up for sale in two days.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord Buds are available in Black Slate and White Marble color options. The earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,799 and will begin sale on May 10.

Best Mobiles in India