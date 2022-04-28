OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression: Good, Bad, And X-Factor

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The Good

Despite being a budget offering from the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a few standout features that separate it from the competition. Out-of-the-box, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G runs on Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12.1 skin, which shares the base code with ColorOS found on Oppo and Realme smartphones.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD grade display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is the first smartphone from OnePlus with a 120Hz IPS screen, and this is also the first device from the company with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which doubles as a power button.

Although the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is made completely using plastic, the device feels sturdy, and the Blue Tide variant that I am testing does look premium and there is a bit of heft to the device. Hence, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G does not feel cheap in any way.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The Bad

There are a lot of smartphones that cost around Rs. 20,000 and offer features like stereo speaker setup, AMOLED display, and even a sensible triple camera setup. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G misses out on a stereo speaker setup. However, the smartphone does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a triple camera setup at the back. However, it's just a marketing gimmick. Along with a 64MP primary sensor, the smartphone has a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device should have had at least an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, which is pretty common on smartphones that cost around Rs. 20,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The X-Factor

While there are multiple smartphones with similar specifications, some even cost less than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G X-Factor is that it is a OnePlus smartphone, and the brand value it carries. On top of that, unlike most Android smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G offers a bloatware-free user experience.

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W of fast charging via the USB Type-C port. For most users, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G can easily last for an entire day. Stay tuned for the full review of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to learn more about the latest and affordable OnePlus smartphone with 5G support.