ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression: Good, Bad, And X-Factor

    By
    |

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the company's latest smartphone from the Nord series, which also happened to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

     
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression: Good, Bad, And X-Factor

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G retails in India for Rs. 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs. 21,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the asking price, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G faces tough competition from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and even Samsung. Here is the first impression of the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The Good

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The Good

    Despite being a budget offering from the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a few standout features that separate it from the competition. Out-of-the-box, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G runs on Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12.1 skin, which shares the base code with ColorOS found on Oppo and Realme smartphones.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD grade display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is the first smartphone from OnePlus with a 120Hz IPS screen, and this is also the first device from the company with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which doubles as a power button.

    Although the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is made completely using plastic, the device feels sturdy, and the Blue Tide variant that I am testing does look premium and there is a bit of heft to the device. Hence, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G does not feel cheap in any way.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The Bad
     

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The Bad

    There are a lot of smartphones that cost around Rs. 20,000 and offer features like stereo speaker setup, AMOLED display, and even a sensible triple camera setup. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G misses out on a stereo speaker setup. However, the smartphone does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a triple camera setup at the back. However, it's just a marketing gimmick. Along with a 64MP primary sensor, the smartphone has a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device should have had at least an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, which is pretty common on smartphones that cost around Rs. 20,000 in India.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The X-Factor

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impression Review: The X-Factor

    While there are multiple smartphones with similar specifications, some even cost less than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G X-Factor is that it is a OnePlus smartphone, and the brand value it carries. On top of that, unlike most Android smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G offers a bloatware-free user experience.

    The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W of fast charging via the USB Type-C port. For most users, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G can easily last for an entire day. Stay tuned for the full review of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to learn more about the latest and affordable OnePlus smartphone with 5G support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news reviews smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X