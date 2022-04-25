OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Better Than OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G? News oi-Vivek

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its budget 5G smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India. The smartphone will be launched in India along with the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord Buds. Considering the leaked features and specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company.

As one can guess by the name, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a downgrade version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and is expected to cost around Rs. 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Despite being a downgraded version, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could be a better smartphone than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in some aspects.

Higher Refresh Rate Display

As per the leaks, it is almost guaranteed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has an FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, unlike the Nord CE 2 5G, which has an OLED display, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have an IPS LCD screen.

Bigger Battery

Not just the display, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will also have a bigger 5,000 mAh battery when compared to the 4,500 mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. However, do note that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G supports up to 65W fast charging, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G supports only up to 33W of fast charging.

Is OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Better Than OnePlus Nord CE?

In a way yes. Having a display with a higher refresh rate will make the phone feel smoother, and a large battery will also help the smartphone deliver better battery life. However, despite having lower specs on the OnePlus Nord CE 2, it actually delivers a more premium experience with its fast charging technology.

Considering the fact that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be a lot cheaper than the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the device is expected to attract users who have been looking for a OnePlus smartphone under Rs. 20,000 price mark.

