Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme Smart TV X Full HD Features And India Price Revealed; Launching On April 29
- 1 hr ago Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, OnePlus Ace, Redmi Note 11, And More
- 2 hrs ago Realme Narzo 50A Prime Review: Basic Smartphone In A Stylish Formfactor
- 2 hrs ago Tecno Phantom X Listed On Amazon India; 48MP Dual Selfie Cameras, 5GB Virtual RAM Confirmed
Don't Miss
- Sports Laureus Sports Awards: Max Verstappen, Elaine Thompson-Herah bag top honours
- Movies Chris Rock's Mom Slams Will Smith Over Oscars Slap: When You Hurt My Child, You Hurt Me
- News Himachal Pradesh to implement Uniform Civil Code? Here's what CM Jai Ram Thakur has to say
- Finance 3 Top Performing Large And Mid-Cap Funds Given Over 10% SIP Returns In 1 Year
- Education BPSC Admit Card 2022: How To Download BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Hall Ticket
- Lifestyle World Malaria Day 2022: How Is Diabetes Linked To Malaria?
- Automobiles Hyundai To Pay Creta Owner Rs 3 Lakh After Airbags Failed To Deploy
- Travel Tips For First Time International Travellers
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Better Than OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G?
OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its budget 5G smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India. The smartphone will be launched in India along with the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord Buds. Considering the leaked features and specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company.
As one can guess by the name, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a downgrade version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and is expected to cost around Rs. 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Despite being a downgraded version, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could be a better smartphone than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in some aspects.
Higher Refresh Rate Display
As per the leaks, it is almost guaranteed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has an FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, unlike the Nord CE 2 5G, which has an OLED display, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have an IPS LCD screen.
Bigger Battery
Not just the display, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will also have a bigger 5,000 mAh battery when compared to the 4,500 mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. However, do note that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G supports up to 65W fast charging, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G supports only up to 33W of fast charging.
Hit the ground running.#OneplusNordCE2 #MorePowerToYou— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 25, 2022
Is OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Better Than OnePlus Nord CE?
In a way yes. Having a display with a higher refresh rate will make the phone feel smoother, and a large battery will also help the smartphone deliver better battery life. However, despite having lower specs on the OnePlus Nord CE 2, it actually delivers a more premium experience with its fast charging technology.
Considering the fact that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be a lot cheaper than the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the device is expected to attract users who have been looking for a OnePlus smartphone under Rs. 20,000 price mark.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
30,510
-
27,170
-
16,685
-
39,999
-
14,360
-
29,520
-
7,18,095
-
24,694
-
16,716
-
14,330